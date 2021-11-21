First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $232.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $177.90 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

