First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

