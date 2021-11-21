First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $315,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

KKR opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

