First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,464 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

