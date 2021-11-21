First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Ambev by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 340,804 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

ABEV opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

