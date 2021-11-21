First Trust Advisors LP Has $819,000 Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

