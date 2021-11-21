First Trust Advisors LP Has $953,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,843.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 195,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

