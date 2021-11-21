First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG opened at $108.17 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

