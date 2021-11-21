First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $727,000.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

