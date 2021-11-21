First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.
