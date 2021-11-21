First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter.

