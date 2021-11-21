Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 211.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 31.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 65.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

FIVE opened at $215.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

