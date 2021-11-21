Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.24. 50,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,133. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
