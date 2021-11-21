Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.24. 50,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,133. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 668,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21,054.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

