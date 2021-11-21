Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

