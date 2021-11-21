Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRPMU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

