Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

DHHCU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

