Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,457 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLEU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,624,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000.

SCLEU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

