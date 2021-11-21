Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period.

IGACU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

