Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $121,000 Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJI opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

