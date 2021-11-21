Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £170 ($222.11) price target on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £135.96. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.