Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FL traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

