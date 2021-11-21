Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $54.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 146,068 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

