FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,186. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

