Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FTV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 913,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. Fortive has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
