Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $29.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $77.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.33 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.93 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $$3.09 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

