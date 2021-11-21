Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

