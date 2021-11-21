Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 94.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRAF. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $32.75 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

