Franklin Myers Sells 74,227 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

