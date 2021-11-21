Frax Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $19.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,104,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.