Freestate Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Freestate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.56 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.