Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in October

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

