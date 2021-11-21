FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading Up 0.1%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

