fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 24,560,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,178. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

