Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FJTNF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.