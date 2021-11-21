Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 2,605,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. Futu has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.