FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

FREQ stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

