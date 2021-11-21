FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Boosted by Analyst

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $18.90 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

