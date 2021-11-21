FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.71 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.63.

DE stock opened at $346.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

