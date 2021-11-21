FY2021 EPS Estimates for Skylight Health Group Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (CVE:SLH)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Skylight Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

