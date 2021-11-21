FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:APS opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.95. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

