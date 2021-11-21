G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 320 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

