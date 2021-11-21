G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 320 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.
