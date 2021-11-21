Gala (GALA) Price Up 391.7% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 391.7% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $3.65 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

