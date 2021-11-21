Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

