GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $41.18 million and $916,881.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00379535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,420,135 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.