General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

