Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 708 ($9.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 696.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total value of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.