GeoCoin Price Down 35.1% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $597,642.51 and $2,522.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00375323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,232.32 or 0.99692655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00051983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

