Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Computer Task Group worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

