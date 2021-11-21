Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.79.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

