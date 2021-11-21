Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 491,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

