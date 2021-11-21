Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,417,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

